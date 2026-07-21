Glenmark receives USFDA approval for expanded use of RYALTRIS for pediatric patients
Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark) today announced that U.S. FDA has approved the expanded use of RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate) Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/25 mcg per spray, for the treatment of symptoms of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis (SAR) in pediatric patients aged 6 to less than 12 years.
With this approval, RYALTRIS is now approved in the United States for adults and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older, extending this treatment option to a younger pediatric population.
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