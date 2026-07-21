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Glenmark receives USFDA approval for expanded use of RYALTRIS for pediatric patients

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark) today announced that U.S. FDA has approved the expanded use of RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate) Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/25 mcg per spray, for the treatment of symptoms of Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis (SAR) in pediatric patients aged 6 to less than 12 years.

With this approval, RYALTRIS is now approved in the United States for adults and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older, extending this treatment option to a younger pediatric population.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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