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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark USA launches Calcium Gluconate Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) today announced the launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection USP, 1,000 mg/10 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials, 5,000 mg/50 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 10,000 mg/100 mL (100 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package. Glenmark's Calcium Gluconate Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Calcium Gluconate Injection, 1,000 mg/10 mL (100 mg/mL), 5,000 mg/50 mL (100 mg/mL) and 10,000 mg/100 mL (100 mg/mL), of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC [NDA 208418].

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2026, the Calcium Gluconate Injection, 1,000 mg/10 mL (100 mg/mL), 5,000 mg/50 mL (100 mg/mL) and 10,000 mg/100 mL (100 mg/mL) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $69.9 million

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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