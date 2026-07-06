Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Olanzapine for Injection, 10 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial. Glenmark's Olanzapine for Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Zyprexa2 IntraMuscular Injection 10 mg/vial, of Cheplapharm Registration GmbH [NDA 021253].

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending May 2026, the Zyprexa IntraMuscular Injection market achieved annual sales of approximately $25.4 million.