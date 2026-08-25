Global Longlife Hospital and Research has altered its Main Objects under Clause III A of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) by inserting additional sub-clauses to expand and clarify the scope of business activities that the Company is authorised to undertake.

The revised Main Objects principally provide for the following activities:

1. To carry on, in India or elsewhere, the business of manufacturing, producing, processing, preparing, crushing, refining, blending, filtering, cleaning, sorting, recovering, mixing, converting, purifying, commercialising, grading, compounding, packing, repacking, disinfecting, deriving, excavating, exploring and extracting, importing, exporting, buying, selling and otherwise dealing in all kinds of foods, spices, agricultural produce, commodities, crops, trees, plants, leaves, herbs, grains, food grains, cereals, pulses, flours, rice, wheat, groundnuts, seeds, agro seeds, soyabeans, castor, mustard, maize, bajra, cotton, sesame, oilseeds, edible oils, flowers, vegetables, fruits and food products.

2. To carry on the business of buyers, sellers, exporters, importers, merchandisers, traders, coordinators, distributors, agents, brokers, stockists, commission agents, auctioneers, dealers, concessionaires, contractors, packers, processors, texturizers, retailers, wholesalers and suppliers, in India and abroad, in relation to all kinds of apparels, dresses, clothes, outfits, garments, textiles, fabrics, yarns, fibres, silk, cotton, hemp, jute, linen, plastics, rubber, canvas goods and allied products, including dealing in commodity exchanges and bullion markets, purchase and sale of gold, silver and other precious metals in physical form or through recognised exchanges, and activities relating to agricultural land, organic farming and allied products, including synthetic, artificial and natural fibres, nylon, rayon, textile substances, allied products, by-products and substitutes thereof.