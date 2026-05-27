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Global Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.84 crore

Net Loss of Global Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.63% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.840.47 PL 1.693.29 -49 OPM %252.38-121.28 --18.34-22.80 - PBDT-2.12-0.58 -266 -0.29-0.78 63 PBT-2.13-0.59 -261 -0.34-0.84 60 NP-1.93-0.59 -227 -0.14-0.85 84

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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