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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 43.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 43.30% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets declined 43.30% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.081.15 -6 OPM %30.5685.22 -PBDT0.460.98 -53 PBT0.450.97 -54 NP0.550.97 -43

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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