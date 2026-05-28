Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Defence Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Global Defence Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 4.05 crore

Net Loss of Global Defence Industries reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26643.75% to Rs 42.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.050 0 42.790.16 26644 OPM %-114.320 --10.17-1406.25 - PBDT-5.050.66 PL -4.811.81 PL PBT-5.420.50 PL -5.831.59 PL NP-3.42-0.04 -8450 -5.520.47 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 441.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story