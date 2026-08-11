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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Education consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.33% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 10.69% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.0414.83 -5 OPM %40.9540.66 -PBDT5.936.58 -10 PBT5.035.60 -10 NP3.764.21 -11

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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