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Global Health consolidated net profit declines 0.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 1304.05 crore

Net profit of Global Health declined 0.18% to Rs 158.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 1304.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1030.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1304.051030.84 27 OPM %21.9923.92 -PBDT282.24253.25 11 PBT213.26208.14 2 NP158.73159.01 0

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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