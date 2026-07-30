Global Health consolidated net profit declines 0.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 1304.05 crore

Net profit of Global Health declined 0.18% to Rs 158.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 1304.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1030.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1304.051030.8421.9923.92282.24253.25213.26208.14158.73159.01

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