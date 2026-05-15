Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Health consolidated net profit rises 42.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Health consolidated net profit rises 42.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 1159.05 crore

Net profit of Global Health rose 42.00% to Rs 143.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 1159.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 931.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.58% to Rs 556.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 4410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3692.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1159.05931.25 24 4410.273692.35 19 OPM %21.0324.13 -20.8423.76 - PBDT253.80232.59 9 938.58890.91 5 PBT187.28183.34 2 716.04697.16 3 NP143.99101.40 42 556.46481.44 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 92.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 29.84% in the March 2026 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story