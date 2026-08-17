Stock futures show a varied start as investors monitor Middle East conflicts, retail earnings and upcoming Fed rate expectations.

U.S. stock futures were mixed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 59 points (0.11%). S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.1% and 0.35%.

Oil prices rose as investors weighed on-going geopolitical risks, with the U.S.-Iran conflict showing no signs of a diplomatic resolution. Brent crude futures for October delivery rose 0.76% to $89.19 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for September delivery added 0.55% to $82.85 per barrel.

The stock market has continued to climb in the face of on-going hostilities in the Middle East, as well as concerns around the artificial intelligence trade. A slew of retail earnings are also on tap, with Walmart results due out Thursday. Investors will be watching for the August Empire State manufacturing index, as well as the NAHB Housing Market Index for August.

Goldman Sachs assessed that market expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes remain excessively hawkish, citing cooling U.S. inflation and weakening employment and retail sales data. Samsung Display and LG Display are unveiling innovative display products featuring world-first technologies at IMID 2026, held at BEXCO in Busan from August 18 to 21. Celcuity CEO Brian Sullivan explains how his company took a drug Pfizer had abandoned gedatolisib, now approved as Rev Torq pic and turned it into a new standard of care for a subset of breast cancer patients. Hana Bank has signed three memoranda of understanding with Incheon Metropolitan City to provide a total of 630 billion won (approximately $445.7 million) in financial support. The package includes everyday-life financial assistance for young adults, low-income households, and small business owners; an expansion of Incheon's special management stabilization fund to 248.3 billion won; and 150 billion won in guarantee agreements for outstanding technology companies in the ABC+E sectors. Additionally, Hana Financial Group will contribute 200 billion won to establish the Incheon Unicorn Fund, supplying growth capital to promising local startups.

In Asia, markets started the week mixed. Japans Nikkei 225 was flat while Australias benchmark S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.23%. Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index advanced 1.4%, and mainland Chinas CSI 300 edged 0.13% higher. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose on Friday after the latest retail sales figures missed expectations and the U.S. said its naval blockade of Iranian ports could continue indefinitely. The 10-year yield the key benchmark for U.S. government borrowing rose more than 5 bps to 4.69%. The 2-year Treasury note yield which more closely tracks short-term Federal Reserve interest rate policy, added 3 bps to 4.17%. The longer-dated 30-year Treasury bond yield advanced nearly 6 bps to 5.26%.