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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Surfaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 65.42 crore

Net profit of Global Surfaces reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 65.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.4274.50 -12 OPM %12.7510.67 -PBDT4.984.52 10 PBT0.480.12 300 NP0.15-0.43 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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