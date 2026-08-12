Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Global Vectra Helicorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 130.71 crore

Net Loss of Global Vectra Helicorp reported to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 130.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 129.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.71129.35 1 OPM %8.857.21 -PBDT7.354.04 82 PBT-17.37-12.95 -34 NP-11.85-9.43 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 341.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Revati Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Next Story