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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales rise 978.85% to Rs 11.22 crore

Net Loss of Globale Tessile reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 978.85% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.221.04 979 OPM %-0.53-31.73 -PBDT-0.16-0.47 66 PBT-0.16-0.47 66 NP-0.12-0.36 67

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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