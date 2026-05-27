Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1289.66% to Rs 8.06 crore

Net Loss of Globale Tessile reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1289.66% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 70.58% to Rs 14.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.