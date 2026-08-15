Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 337.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.74% to Rs 14.64 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.74% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.648.78 67 OPM %24.529.23 -PBDT3.550.58 512 PBT2.440.14 1643 NP0.700.16 338
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