Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit rises 337.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.74% to Rs 14.64 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 337.50% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.74% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.648.7824.529.233.550.582.440.140.700.16

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