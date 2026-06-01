Globe Civil Projects consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 143.18 crore

Net profit of Globe Civil Projects declined 7.99% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 143.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.12% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 405.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.