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Globe Civil Projects consolidated net profit declines 7.99% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 143.18 crore

Net profit of Globe Civil Projects declined 7.99% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 143.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.12% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 405.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.18123.92 16 405.72378.58 7 OPM %10.6011.54 -13.2614.16 - PBDT9.8411.12 -12 36.6637.14 -1 PBT7.9910.00 -20 31.3133.24 -6 NP5.766.26 -8 23.3024.05 -3

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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