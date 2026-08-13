Globe Civil Projects consolidated net profit rises 40.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 92.30 crore

Net profit of Globe Civil Projects rose 40.40% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.92.3067.3516.3817.1011.717.589.946.817.095.05

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