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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 107.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Globe Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 107.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.43% to Rs 184.51 crore

Net profit of Globe Enterprises (India) rose 107.86% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 184.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales184.51148.28 24 OPM %5.027.09 -PBDT4.946.36 -22 PBT3.705.11 -28 NP2.911.40 108

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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