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Globe Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 2016.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 178.10 crore

Net profit of Globe Enterprises (India) rose 2016.67% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 178.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.68% to Rs 9.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.96% to Rs 642.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 554.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales178.10130.02 37 642.40554.00 16 OPM %3.185.22 -5.104.54 - PBDT2.952.55 16 20.3517.13 19 PBT1.721.30 32 15.3812.02 28 NP1.270.06 2017 9.159.50 -4

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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