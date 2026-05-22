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Globe Enterprises (India) standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 170.89 crore

Net profit of Globe Enterprises (India) rose 233.33% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 170.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.82% to Rs 7.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 598.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 524.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales170.89123.58 38 598.84524.26 14 OPM %3.274.44 -4.934.49 - PBDT2.341.66 41 15.2211.08 37 PBT1.740.98 78 12.788.26 55 NP1.000.30 233 7.176.84 5

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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