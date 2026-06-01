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Globe International Carriers consolidated net profit declines 7.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 54.65 crore

Net profit of Globe International Carriers declined 7.58% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 54.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.21% to Rs 9.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 174.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales54.6548.11 14 174.93156.66 12 OPM %4.687.23 -11.115.82 - PBDT2.752.80 -2 16.326.97 134 PBT2.622.69 -3 15.946.56 143 NP1.952.11 -8 9.854.80 105

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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