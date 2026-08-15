Globe International Carriers consolidated net profit rises 5.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 37.18 croreNet profit of Globe International Carriers rose 5.11% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 37.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.1835.40 5 OPM %9.418.93 -PBDT2.661.96 36 PBT2.461.87 32 NP1.851.76 5
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