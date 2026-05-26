Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Globus Power Generation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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