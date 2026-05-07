Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 284.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 284.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 632.31 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 284.50% to Rs 21.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 632.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 654.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 293.44% to Rs 91.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 2710.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2537.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales632.31654.77 -3 2710.242537.13 7 OPM %10.545.93 -9.545.96 - PBDT55.0529.47 87 212.96114.85 85 PBT29.578.70 240 121.2233.24 265 NP21.345.55 285 91.7923.33 293

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story