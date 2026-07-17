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Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 49.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 788.78 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 49.05% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 788.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 699.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales788.78699.83 13 OPM %9.838.20 -PBDT63.6245.08 41 PBT37.1823.46 58 NP26.5917.84 49

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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