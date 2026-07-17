Globus Spirits' standalone net profit jumped 48.68% year on year to Rs 27.55 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 18.53 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 12.84% year on year to Rs 788.76 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 699.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 57.23% to Rs 37.42 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 33% to Rs 79.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 10% from 9% a year earlier.

Total expenses rose 20.21% year on year to Rs 1,116.13 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 30.68 crore (up 8.79% YoY), while other expenses increased to Rs 150.77 crore (up 15.51% YoY).