Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 242.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 632.06 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 242.70% to Rs 21.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 632.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 654.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 280.02% to Rs 94.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 2708.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2535.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.