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Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 242.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 632.06 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 242.70% to Rs 21.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 632.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 654.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 280.02% to Rs 94.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 2708.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2535.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales632.06654.48 -3 2708.072535.95 7 OPM %10.615.98 -9.606.04 - PBDT55.5429.76 87 214.53116.77 84 PBT30.068.99 234 122.8035.17 249 NP21.596.30 243 94.8924.97 280

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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