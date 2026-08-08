Gloster reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.84% to Rs 427.39 crore

Net loss of Gloster reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.84% to Rs 427.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 305.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.427.39305.638.699.8318.6619.522.135.27-2.343.00

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