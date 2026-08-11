Glottis standalone net profit declines 10.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.46% to Rs 234.51 crore

Net profit of Glottis declined 10.47% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 234.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.234.51168.166.9510.0616.8516.7314.5916.1510.6911.94

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