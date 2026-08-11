Glottis standalone net profit declines 10.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.46% to Rs 234.51 croreNet profit of Glottis declined 10.47% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 234.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales234.51168.16 39 OPM %6.9510.06 -PBDT16.8516.73 1 PBT14.5916.15 -10 NP10.6911.94 -10
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