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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glottis standalone net profit declines 10.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Glottis standalone net profit declines 10.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.46% to Rs 234.51 crore

Net profit of Glottis declined 10.47% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.46% to Rs 234.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales234.51168.16 39 OPM %6.9510.06 -PBDT16.8516.73 1 PBT14.5916.15 -10 NP10.6911.94 -10

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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