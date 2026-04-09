Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GM Breweries slips as Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 54 cr

GM Breweries fell 2.02% to Rs 1,011.60 after the company reported a 10.57% decline in standalone net profit of Rs 54.07 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 60.46 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 19.49% YoY to Rs 202.33 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Sequentially, the companys standalone net profit rose 28.71%, while revenue increased 0.09%.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 68.12 crore in Q4 FY26, down 0.29% from the Rs 68.32 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 19.85% to Rs 761.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 635.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Raw material consumed stood at Rs 131.31 crore (up 2.72% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.21 crore (down 3.6% YoY) during the period under review.

GM Breweries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest producer of country liquor in Maharashtra and commands a significant share of the states market.

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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