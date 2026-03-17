GMDC inks MoU with NMDC to explore strategic collaboration in the Rare Earth Elements sector

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in the Rare Earth Elements (REE) sector.

The partnership will assess the potential development of an integrated rare earth value chain in Gujarat, covering exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing and downstream applications. The collaboration will primarily focus on GMDCs Ambadungar Rare Earth Deposit.

Under the MoU, both organisations will evaluate opportunities for technical collaboration, project development and potential business structures. The partnership is also expected to support knowledge exchange, technical assessments and coordinated efforts to advance rare earth resource development.

The initiative forms part of GMDCs broader development roadmap for the Ambadungar deposit, where the company has been advancing efforts in resource utilisation, indigenous processing capabilities and pilot-stage technology validation. The company stated that the initiative aligns with national priorities to strengthen domestic capabilities in critical minerals and reduce import dependence, while enabling the development of downstream industries linked to clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, and strategic sectors. Roopwant Singh, IAS, managing director, GMDC, said, The collaboration with NMDC brings together complementary institutional strengths and technical expertise to explore opportunities in the rare earth sector. Through this initiative, GMDC aims to advance the development of a sustainable rare earth value chain while contributing to Indias critical mineral resilience and industrial progress.