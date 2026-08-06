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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 114.35% in the June 2026 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 114.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 924.76 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 114.35% to Rs 23.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 924.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 794.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales924.76794.55 16 OPM %10.1412.71 -PBDT80.8167.36 20 PBT40.2031.61 27 NP23.9011.15 114

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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