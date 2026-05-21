GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 8.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 288.87 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 8.45% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 288.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.40% to Rs 59.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 1034.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 921.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.