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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports arm begins commercial operations at Bhogapuram's new international airport

GMR Airports arm begins commercial operations at Bhogapuram's new international airport

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
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GMR Airports announced that its subsidary, GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport (GVIAL) has commenced commercial operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, from 17 August 2026.

The airport marked its operational launch with flights connecting Visakhapatnam to key destinations across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The airport handled 52 planned air traffic movements (ATMs) on the first day of operations.

Kanwarbir Singh Kalra, chief executive officer, GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport, said, The commencement of commercial operations at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport marks a transformational moment for North Andhra Pradesh and the beginning of a new chapter in the region's connectivity journey. This achievement reflects years of meticulous planning, engineering excellence, regulatory compliance, and operational preparedness by our teams and partners.

This airport will serve as a powerful catalyst for trade, tourism, investment, and employment, while strengthening regional and global connectivity and supporting the long-term economic growth of North Andhra Pradesh.

GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 144.06% to Rs 91.04 crore despite 23.76% jump in net sales to Rs 3966.88 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.34% to settle at Rs 101.50 on Monday, 17 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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