GMR Airports handled around 9.4 million passengers in August 2026, marking a 0.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic.

Domestic passenger traffic rose 1.1% YoY to 7.1 million, while international passenger traffic increased 0.5% YoY to 2.4 million.

Delhi Airport handled around 6.1 million passengers in August 2026, up 2.7% YoY, while Hyderabad Airport handled around 2.2 million passengers, down 11.5% YoY.

GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 144.06% to Rs 91.04 crore despite a 23.76% jump in net sales to Rs 3966.88 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.