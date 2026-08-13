GMR Airports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 3963.99 crore

Net profit of GMR Airports reported to Rs 91.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 211.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 3963.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3205.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3963.993205.2336.5836.34678.77377.59223.17-111.0691.04-211.59

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