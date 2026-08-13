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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Airports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 3963.99 crore

Net profit of GMR Airports reported to Rs 91.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 211.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 3963.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3205.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3963.993205.23 24 OPM %36.5836.34 -PBDT678.77377.59 80 PBT223.17-111.06 LP NP91.04-211.59 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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