Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports reports turnaround Q4 performance

GMR Airports reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 302.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 37.54% year-on-year to Rs 3,938.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 308.71 crore in Q4 FY26, against a loss of Rs 285.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items for the quarter were Rs 6.40 crore, mainly due to net gains/losses from investment provisions, asset rights relinquishment, contract cancellation impacts, and insurance claims.

EBITDA rose 37.93% YoY to Rs 1,549 crore, compared with Rs 1,123 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 34.49% YoY to Rs 2,493.48 crore. Key cost components included the cost of materials consumed at Rs 54.64 crore (up 27.66% YoY), employee benefits expense at Rs 441.95 crore (up 12.31% YoY), and other expenses at Rs 756.95 crore (up 29.03% YoY).

GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

Shares of GMR Airports rose 1.70% to close at Rs 97.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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