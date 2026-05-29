GMR Airports rises after reporting turnaround Q4 performance

GMR Airports rose 4.20% to Rs 101.96 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 302.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 37.54% year-on-year to Rs 3,938.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 308.71 crore in Q4 FY26, against a loss of Rs 285.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items for the quarter were Rs 6.40 crore, mainly due to net gains/losses from investment provisions, asset rights relinquishment, contract cancellation impacts, and insurance claims.