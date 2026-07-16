GMR Airports slips as June passenger traffic dips marginally

GMR Airports declined 1.56% to Rs 110.10 after the company handled around 10 million passengers in June 2026, marking a marginal 0.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic.

Domestic passenger traffic fell 0.4% YoY to 7.4 million, while international passenger traffic remained broadly flat at 2.4 million, up 0.1% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled around 6.6 million passengers in June 2026, up 6.8% YoY, while Hyderabad Airport handled around 2.3 million passengers, down 12.9% YoY.

Aircraft movements declined 2.4% YoY to 59,758 in June 2026. The company said international traffic was impacted by the ongoing geopolitical instability in West Asia since 28 February 2026, according to its monthly business update.

For Q1 FY27, GMR Airports handled a record 30.2 million passengers, the highest-ever first-quarter traffic. Domestic passenger traffic reached a record 23.2 million, driven mainly by growth at Delhi Airport, which accounted for around 67% of total traffic, while international passenger traffic stood at 7 million. GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 302.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 37.54% year-on-year to Rs 3,938.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.