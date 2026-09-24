Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

GMR Hospitality (GHL), an Indian subsidiary of GMR Airports has emerged as the Selected Bidder for designing, financing, developing, setting up, operating, managing and maintain the Food & Beverages Outlets at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi for an initial period of upto May 2036, which may further be extended by 10 additional years, by Delhi International Airport (DIAL), Indian Subsidiary of the Company and accordingly has entered into License Agreement.

The license fee is based on the revenue share payment model to DIAL which would be ascertained based on the revenue from Food & Beverages Outlets on year on year basis with a Minimum Monthly Guarantee payable by GHL to DIAL & Advertisement fees. The estimated aggregate amount of license fees for the FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28 shall be ~ Rs. 49 crore and ~Rs. 109 crore respectively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NESO (a Lenskart subsidiary) acquires additional 2.77% stake in Le Petit Lunetier

GIFT Nifty points to weak start as rising US yields weigh on global markets

Fractal Analytics' Cogentiq CEO Matthew Gennone resigns

Motilal Oswal group secures licence for custodian services from SEBI

Pyramid Technoplast receives GPCB's amended authorisation to recycle industrial packaging waste

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchStocks to buyNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Next Story