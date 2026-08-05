GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 35.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 583.74 croreNet profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport rose 35.06% to Rs 84.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 583.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 594.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales583.74594.15 -2 OPM %59.4860.62 -PBDT237.18225.17 5 PBT114.5097.64 17 NP84.6762.69 35
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