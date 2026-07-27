Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 19.04 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 56.52% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0418.06 5 OPM %10.9821.37 -PBDT3.905.07 -23 PBT2.944.77 -38 NP1.302.99 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: IDFC First Bank, Cyient, Lodha Developers, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy

Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1,082 MWp solar EPC orders

Tata Consumer Products Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 427 cr

IDFC First Bank records PAT of Rs 1,075 crore in Q1 FY27, provisions drop over 31% YoY

Indian Overseas Bank ends higher after net profit rises over 49% YoY in Q1

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story