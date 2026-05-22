GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 2004.09 crore

Net loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 111.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 43.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 2004.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1737.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.65% to Rs 600.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1417.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 7331.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6343.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.