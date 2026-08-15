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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 1705.18 crore

Net Loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 41.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 1705.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1648.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1705.181648.45 3 OPM %26.1424.30 -PBDT171.6179.52 116 PBT8.87-80.42 LP NP-41.48-7.80 -432

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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