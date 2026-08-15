GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.48 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 1705.18 crore

Net Loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 41.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 1705.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1648.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1705.181648.4526.1424.30171.6179.528.87-80.42-41.48-7.80

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