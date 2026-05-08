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GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 410.94 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 21.10% to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 410.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.21% to Rs 116.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 1478.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1539.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales410.94377.50 9 1478.421539.74 -4 OPM %13.9513.33 -16.0913.68 - PBDT55.2448.58 14 227.69201.34 13 PBT36.5234.18 7 157.65144.24 9 NP30.8225.45 21 116.95107.09 9

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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