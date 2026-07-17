GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 66.46% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.470.44344.2115.3614.5569.8547.6251.7931.3738.2722.99

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