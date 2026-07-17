Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the June 2026 quarter

GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 66.46% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales470.44344.21 37 OPM %15.3614.55 -PBDT69.8547.62 47 PBT51.7931.37 65 NP38.2722.99 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Laser Power & Infra receives LoI from Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board

CTIL, IIFT and CII Launch 'Going Global' Guidebook to Help Indian MSMEs Boost Export Readiness and Global Competitiveness

PTC Industries bags strategic missile sub-system order from BrahMos Aerospace

NRB Bearings completes acquisition of Mahant Tool Room

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry's Finland Visit Boosts India-Finland Trade with Key MoUs and Industry Partnerships

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story