GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 66.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 470.44 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 66.39% to Rs 38.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales470.44344.21 37 OPM %15.3714.56 -PBDT69.9047.66 47 PBT51.8431.41 65 NP38.3223.03 66
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