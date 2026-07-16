Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 66.39% in the June 2026 quarter

GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 66.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 66.39% to Rs 38.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales470.44344.21 37 OPM %15.3714.56 -PBDT69.9047.66 47 PBT51.8431.41 65 NP38.3223.03 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end sideways; consumer durables shares climb

Artefact Projects bags Rs 3-cr NHAI contract

Newgen Software ends lower after Q1 PAT falls nearly 41% YoY to Rs 62 crore

Lokesh Machines hits the roof after securing Rs 58-cr defence order

BHEL rises after reporting turnaround Q1 performance

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story