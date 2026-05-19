Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals rose 4.45% to Rs 542.19 after the company reported strong growth in quarterly profitability aided by better sales realizations and lower input costs.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 396 crore in Q4 FY26, up 87.68% YoY and 164% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 7.45% YoY to Rs 2,208 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 10.62% QoQ from Rs 1,996 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 526 crore in Q4 FY26, up 83.28% YoY and 157.84% QoQ.

On the cost front, raw material costs declined 5.29% YoY to Rs 1,003 crore, while employee expenses fell 14.48% YoY to Rs 124 crore. Interest costs increased 100% YoY to Rs 2 crore, while depreciation expenses rose 6.76% YoY to Rs 79 crore.

Management said quarterly performance improved mainly due to better sales realizations across major products and lower input costs. Operationally, the fertilizer segment revenue increased YoY mainly due to higher volumes, partially offset by lower realizations, while the chemicals segment benefited from higher realizations despite lower volumes. During Q4 FY26, fertilizer segment losses narrowed due to lower fixed costs and lower input costs, partially offset by weaker realizations and lower volumes. Chemical segment performance improved due to higher realizations, higher volumes and better other income, partly offset by elevated input costs. For the full year FY26, revenue declined 1.51% YoY to Rs 7,773 crore due to annual turnaround activities at the Bharuch complex during FY26 compared with turnaround shutdown at the Dahej complex in the previous year.

PBT for FY26 increased 34.81% YoY to Rs 1,065 crore, while net profit rose 35.34% YoY to Rs 808 crore. Net cash flow from operating activities improved to Rs 654 crore in FY26 from Rs 606 crore in FY25. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. Management said revision in both energy and fixed costs is being pursued with the government at the industry level. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals is a joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. Incorporated in 1976 and based in Bharuch, Gujarat, the company commenced operations in 1982 with one of the worlds largest single-stream ammonia-urea fertilizer complexes and subsequently diversified into chemicals. Today, the chemicals business contributes a significant share of revenue and remains the key driver of profitability.