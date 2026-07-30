GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 56.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 412.46 croreNet profit of GNG Electronics rose 56.21% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 412.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales412.46312.28 32 OPM %11.9710.35 -PBDT39.0224.51 59 PBT35.7422.47 59 NP28.9318.52 56
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