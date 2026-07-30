Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 56.21% in the June 2026 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 56.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 412.46 crore

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 56.21% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 412.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales412.46312.28 32 OPM %11.9710.35 -PBDT39.0224.51 59 PBT35.7422.47 59 NP28.9318.52 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global Health consolidated net profit declines 0.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 172.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the June 2026 quarter

BDR Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story